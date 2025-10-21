To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing’s T-7A poised to meet UK fast jet trainer requirements

21st October 2025 - 10:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The T-7A Red Hawk is currently going through various test stages ahead of a Milestone C decision by the USAF. (Photo: Boeing)

The company is in active discussions with its supply chain to meet any potential near-term UK requirements as it gears up to replace the RAF’s ageing Hawk trainer aircraft.

Boeing is focusing its efforts on the T-7A training jet in anticipation of the UK’s requirements for a suitable fast jet Hawk T1 and T2 replacement, the company has said.

Designed with an embedded training system linked by a “digital thread”, the US Air Force (USAF) contracted Boeing in 2018 for 351 of its clean-sheet T-7A Red Hawk aircraft to fulfil training requirements, inclusive of fourth, fifth and sixth-generation aircraft.

Since then, however, the platform has experienced setbacks with its design and timeline to production. It is currently undergoing further development and testing with four additional test vehicles to reduce overall

