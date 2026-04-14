Saab Gripen E/F: the multirole fighter that’s seeing a resurgence (updated 2026)
Saab’s Gripen E/F aircraft is the latest Gripen model that serves as a multirole fighter, with the most up-to-date active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology offering an integrated electronic warfare system that allows for a variety of offensive and defensive measures.
Developed from earlier Gripen models, the JAS 39E/F – Gripen E as a one-seater and Gripen F as a two-seater model – has also been modified for carrier operations with a larger airframe, improved sensors, weapons and engine. This version is designated the Gripen Marine or JAS 39M.
Built to meet future demands on survivability, range and sensors, this airframe
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
Denmark air focus: $2.64 billion UAV market blends US imports with Nordic cooperation
While Denmark appears to be more committed to UAVs than most of its Nordic neighbours, its procurement efforts are likely to be split between American-made systems for its larger requirements and Nordic partnerships for smaller platforms.
-
France earmarks further $11.6 billion for missiles and drones amid rearmament push
The revised funding allocation will see up to 23% of the additional budget put towards stockpiles of munitions, with the country’s GDP spending expected to reach 2.5% by 2030.
-
UK SMEs remain vulnerable in effort to help build sovereign capabilities, JCNSS report warns
The report comes as heads of industry bodies warn that the delayed defence spending plan has left smaller and medium sized businesses in stasis, unable to plan or seek out further investment.
-
Norway revitalises effort to acquire a tactical-class UAV with $103 million competition
Norway first scoped the requirement in 2022, and included it in a defence strategy document in 2023. The announcement of a new framework agreement appears to have breathed fresh life into the effort.
-
March Drone Digest: Long-range, low-cost loitering munitions are changing warfare economics
The effective use of the Shahed-136 in the Iran war has highlighted the need for countries to acquire a domestically produced, low-cost, long-range loitering munition, with the US, Turkey and European nations all at various stages of developing a similar capability.