Saab Gripen E/F: the multirole fighter that’s seeing a resurgence (updated 2026)

Saab’s Gripen E/F aircraft is the latest Gripen model that serves as a multirole fighter, with the most up-to-date active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology offering an integrated electronic warfare system that allows for a variety of offensive and defensive measures.

Developed from earlier Gripen models, the JAS 39E/F – Gripen E as a one-seater and Gripen F as a two-seater model – has also been modified for carrier operations with a larger airframe, improved sensors, weapons and engine. This version is designated the Gripen Marine or JAS 39M.

Built to meet future demands on survivability, range and sensors, this airframe