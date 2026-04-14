Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Saab Gripen E/F: the multirole fighter that’s seeing a resurgence (updated 2026)

Saab Gripen E/F: the multirole fighter that’s seeing a resurgence (updated 2026)

14th April 2026 - 08:57 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Saab’s Gripen E-series is optimised for single-pilot operations. (Photo: Saab)

The single-engine multirole fighter jet is seeing heightened demand with a sizeable orderbook and expanding export potential, as Shephard summarises the aircraft’s latest orders and developments.

Saab’s Gripen E/F aircraft is the latest Gripen model that serves as a multirole fighter, with the most up-to-date active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology offering an integrated electronic warfare system that allows for a variety of offensive and defensive measures.

Developed from earlier Gripen models, the JAS 39E/F – Gripen E as a one-seater and Gripen F as a two-seater model – has also been modified for carrier operations with a larger airframe, improved sensors, weapons and engine. This version is designated the Gripen Marine or JAS 39M.

Built to meet future demands on survivability, range and sensors, this airframe

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us