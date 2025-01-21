To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Air Force pushes back T-7A production to 2026

21st January 2025 - 10:12 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

The T-7A will replace the USAF’s T-38C Talon aircraft. (Photo: Boeing)

The US Air Force (USAF) and Boeing have agreed to adjust parts of the T-&A Red Hawk acquisition, with four more test T-7As being acquired to help improve manufacturing readiness and boost testing capacity.

The USAF and Boeing have announced that they have agreed a framework to adjust parts of the T-7A Red Hawk acquisition approach to replace its ageing fleet of T-38C Talon training aircraft.

Boeing was originally awarded a fixed-price contract from the US Air Force for the joint Boeing-Saab T-7A aircraft, with 10 fixed price lots for all 350 operational aircraft back in 2018.

The current plan originally assumed a production contract would be awarded to Boeing in 2025, with requested funds for the USAF to purchase seven Lot 1 aircraft in 2025.

The adjusted plan will now reportedly allow for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us