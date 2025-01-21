US Air Force pushes back T-7A production to 2026
The USAF and Boeing have announced that they have agreed a framework to adjust parts of the T-7A Red Hawk acquisition approach to replace its ageing fleet of T-38C Talon training aircraft.
Boeing was originally awarded a fixed-price contract from the US Air Force for the joint Boeing-Saab T-7A aircraft, with 10 fixed price lots for all 350 operational aircraft back in 2018.
The current plan originally assumed a production contract would be awarded to Boeing in 2025, with requested funds for the USAF to purchase seven Lot 1 aircraft in 2025.
The adjusted plan will now reportedly allow for
