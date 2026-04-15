Can UK interceptor efforts keep pace with the rising drone threat?

The persistent use of low-cost drones in Ukraine and Middle Eastern conflicts has placed pressure on the increasingly urgent need for counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS), with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) announcing its intention to enhance its own capabilities.

Cambridge Aerospace, a UK-based SME, was selected in a multi-million-pound contract to deliver its Skyhammer air defence systems to the UK MoD for use and dissemination to its armed forces and Gulf allies. The air defence startup will begin deliveries of units to the MoD from May and these will continue across the next six months, according to the company.

First unveiled in early 2025, the Skyhammer interceptor missile with a range of more than 30km and speed of up to 700km/h is positioned to intercept a range of low-speed missiles and Shahed-style drones, with recent testing proving it against these platforms.

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Cambridge Aerospace previously told Shephard that both its Skyhammer and Starhammer interceptors stand out due to their radar seeker heads, with the vast majority of other interceptors at a low-cost price point being focused on visual intercept.

The company added that it had plans to progress to a production rate of interceptor missiles in the low thousands per month.

How does this fit into UK interceptor acquisition efforts so far?

Robert Tollast, research fellow, land warfare at defence and security thinktank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told Shephard that the UK’s recent acquisition of Skyhammer interceptors was a “potentially exciting development” given the “desperate shortage of affordable solutions to the larger UAS threat”.

Yet, given the rate of attrition of both drones and the systems used to counter them, speed both in terms of production and acquisition is needed.

“One lesson from the rapidly moving CUAS fight is you cannot experiment and iterate forever; at some point you need to take a bet on a solution and scale up.”

Despite the rapid acquisition into the UK’s arsenal, Tollast noted that the UK defence forces still “lack a convincing solution at scale” to counter drones smaller than the Shahed family, such as first-person view UAVs or longer-range fixed-wing drones.

These platforms therefore pose a threat which current interceptor solutions cannot meet – a gap which needs to be acted on “quickly”, he added, with speed and scale being crucial priorities.

Current UK stockpiles of interceptor platforms – including both drones and missiles – are being boosted through multiple efforts, particularly considering the ongoing Gulf and Ukraine conflicts.

The Skyhammer acquisition initiative builds on the March 2026 defence roundtable which saw UK defence companies explore industry support for regional allies, the UK MoD added.

The UK MoD also announced in March 2026 that it was ramping up production of its lightweight multirole missile (LMM), known as Martlet in the UK Royal Navy (RN), for British forces and for rapid export to Gulf partners to combat Iranian drone threats.

The Martlet LMM is used with UK Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters. (Photo: UK Royal Navy)

The Thales-made LMM is a short-range precision-strike missile, which has been designed to be fired from a variety of tactical platforms with a range of up to 6km and speed of up to Mach 1.5. The UK RN deploys the Martlet from its Leonardo AW159 Wildcat helicopter, three of which have been deployed to Cyprus to bolster air defence efforts in the eastern Mediterranean in light of the recent Iranian conflict.

Comparing this latest acquisition to the scale of Martlet, Tollast said the Skyhammer interceptor could potentially “back up” the faster and more versatile LMM solution should it prove to be lower cost.

As reported by the Financial Times on 13 April, however, UK Strategic Defence Review (SDR) co-author and former NATO secretary George Robertson has criticised the UK government for still not making “necessary investment” in the UK’s defensive capabilities, with Iran acting as a “rude wake-up call” for the country. The SDR highlighted the need for investment in counter-drone systems, with the British Army to have 40% consumable platforms including missiles and one-way effector drones.

The defence investment plan (DIP), spawned from the SDR and which will outline government defence spending plans for the next 10 years, is still yet to be released with the UK MoD stating it would be published “as soon as possible”.

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