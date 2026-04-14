Denmark air focus: $2.64 billion UAV market blends US imports with Nordic cooperation
New research from Defence Insight has revealed that Denmark’s military uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is worth an estimated US$2.64 billion, with $2.06 billion available in as-yet-uncontracted efforts. The findings also highlight that Denmark is spending more on UAVs than most of its Nordic neighbours, both in absolute and proportional terms.
For example, the country’s UAV market size is equal to 27% of its 2024 military expenditure. By comparison, Finland and Norway’s estimated UAV markets are equal to just 6% and 7% of their respective 2024 military expenditures. Only Sweden is more committed than Denmark in the region, with
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