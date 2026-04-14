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Denmark air focus: $2.64 billion UAV market blends US imports with Nordic cooperation

14th April 2026 - 10:48 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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The Danish FMI announced that four MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones had been acquired in July 2025. (Photo: GA-ASI)

While Denmark appears to be more committed to UAVs than most of its Nordic neighbours, its procurement efforts are likely to be split between American-made systems for its larger requirements and Nordic partnerships for smaller platforms.

New research from Defence Insight has revealed that Denmark’s military uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is worth an estimated US$2.64 billion, with $2.06 billion available in as-yet-uncontracted efforts. The findings also highlight that Denmark is spending more on UAVs than most of its Nordic neighbours, both in absolute and proportional terms.

For example, the country’s UAV market size is equal to 27% of its 2024 military expenditure. By comparison, Finland and Norway’s estimated UAV markets are equal to just 6% and 7% of their respective 2024 military expenditures. Only Sweden is more committed than Denmark in the region, with

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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