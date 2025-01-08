Boeing wins $615 million USAF contract for F-15 electronic warfare system production
Boeing has been awarded a US$615 million contract by US Department of Defense (US DoD) for F-15 Eagle EPAWSS full-rate production for the US Air Force (USAF).
The contract will reportedly provide procurement of Group A and Group B kits and cover system engineering programme management and contractor support. The work will be carried out in St Louis, Missouri and Nashua, New Hampshire. Work is expected to conclude by 2030.
The EPAWSS system is an EW system that enables greater freedom of movement and deeper penetration into battlespaces. It provides both the F-15E and F-15EX with a fully integrated radar, as well as advanced jamming capabilities in contested environments.
The USAF completed F-15 EW kit operational testing in April 2024. The system, made by BAE Systems, is under contract to Boeing who manages the F-15E upgrades and manufactures the F-15EX.
The F-15E aircraft are primarily used by the USAF, alongside the Israel, Japan and Saudi Arabian air forces.
