US Air Force F-15 EW kit completes operational testing
The US Air Force (USAF) has completed Initial Operational Test & Evaluation (IOT&E) of the BAE Systems-made Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) for the service’s F-15E Strike Eagle and F-15EX Eagle II jets.
EPAWSS was designed to provide full-spectrum electronic warfare (EW) capabilities, including radar warning, geolocation, situational awareness and self-protection to the fighters. The system, BAE Systems claimed, will enable “freedom of manoeuvre” and deeper penetration into battlespaces protected by integrated air defence systems.
“EPAWSS is a leap in technology, improving the lethality and combat capabilities of the F-15E and F-15EX in contested, degraded environments against advanced
