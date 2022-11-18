Boeing slashes number of defence business units after heavy losses
Boeing’s eight defence divisions will be consolidated into four, the company announced on 17 November alongside a series of executive leadership changes.
Divisions following the consolidation are:
- Vertical Lift;
- Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers (which will include the KC-46, SAOC, E-7, VC-25B, P-8, bombers, AWACS/AEW&C, 777X components and all executive transport programmes);
- Air Dominance (which will include classified programmes, the F/A-18, F-15, T-7, MQ-25 and MQ-28 programs plus the non-space Phantom Works portfolio, including Virtual Warfare Centers; and
- Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems.
‘I am confident this reorganisation will drive greater and more simplified integration and collaboration across Boeing
