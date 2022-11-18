To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing slashes number of defence business units after heavy losses

18th November 2022 - 18:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The restructuring at Boeing is likely the result of the recent losses reported by the company. (Photo: US DoD)

After reporting significant losses and delays on major programmes, Boeing has announced the consolidation of its defence divisions.

Boeing’s eight defence divisions will be consolidated into four, the company announced on 17 November alongside a series of executive leadership changes.

Divisions following the consolidation are: 

  • Vertical Lift; 
  • Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers (which will include the KC-46, SAOC, E-7, VC-25B, P-8, bombers, AWACS/AEW&C, 777X components and all executive transport programmes); 
  • Air Dominance (which will include classified programmes, the F/A-18, F-15, T-7, MQ-25 and MQ-28 programs plus the non-space Phantom Works portfolio, including Virtual Warfare Centers; and 
  • Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems.

‘I am confident this reorganisation will drive greater and more simplified integration and collaboration across Boeing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us