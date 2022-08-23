To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RNZAF’s first P-8A achieves maiden flight

23rd August 2022 - 00:55 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

An artist’s rendering of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s first P-8A. It achieved its maiden flight on 16 August. (Image: Boeing)

New Zealand's first Poseidon is on track for delivery before the end of 2022.

The first P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) took to the skies on its maiden flight in the US on 16 August.

Following this test flight, systems will be fitted, and the aircraft bearing serial number ‘NZ4801’ is scheduled to arrive in New Zealand this December.

The keel for this airframe was laid down in Wichita on 16 March, before it was transferred to Washington State the following month. The aircraft returned from the paint shop on 21 July with its RNZAF No. 5 Squadron livery.

Eight RNZAF personnel have been embedded with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us