RNZAF’s first P-8A achieves maiden flight
The first P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) took to the skies on its maiden flight in the US on 16 August.
Following this test flight, systems will be fitted, and the aircraft bearing serial number ‘NZ4801’ is scheduled to arrive in New Zealand this December.
The keel for this airframe was laid down in Wichita on 16 March, before it was transferred to Washington State the following month. The aircraft returned from the paint shop on 21 July with its RNZAF No. 5 Squadron livery.
Eight RNZAF personnel have been embedded with
