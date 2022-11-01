More fiscal pain for Boeing on KC-46A Pegasus and other key programmes
Boeing has disclosed a colossal $2.8 billion loss on various defence programmes this quarter, the company announced on 26 October.
The losses occurred on the KC-46A tanker, T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet, MQ-25 Stingray UAS, the VC-25B Air Force One replacement and NASA’s Commercial Crew programme.
The latest reports mean that Boeing's defence, space and security (BDS) sector has suffered a total of around $3.7 billion in losses this year.
The losses were ‘driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges' and 'were also impacted by unfavourable performance on other programmes,’
