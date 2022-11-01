To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

More fiscal pain for Boeing on KC-46A Pegasus and other key programmes

1st November 2022 - 11:16 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Whereas the development contract of the nearly 12-year-old KC-46 is worth $4.9 billion, the programme has now suffered over $6.8 billion in losses. (Photo: US DoD)

Parts and workforce shortages are edging Boeing into choppy financial waters, but the company insists it is on the right path.

Boeing has disclosed a colossal $2.8 billion loss on various defence programmes this quarter, the company announced on 26 October.    

The losses occurred on the KC-46A tanker, T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet, MQ-25 Stingray UAS, the VC-25B Air Force One replacement and NASA’s Commercial Crew programme.

The latest reports mean that Boeing's defence, space and security (BDS) sector has suffered a total of around $3.7 billion in losses this year.

The losses were ‘driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges' and 'were also impacted by unfavourable performance on other programmes,’

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

