Boeing looks to expand autonomous aircraft inspection system

16th July 2024 - 09:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Skydio UAS and Boeing systems have been used to conduct aircraft inspections. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing’s aircraft inspection system has been trialled on a range of aircraft and the company has been looking to trial it on more aircraft and ships at sea.

Boeing has been looking to trial its Boeing Automated Damage Detection Software (BADDS) and UAS system on more aircraft including those embarked on moving ships, Shephard has learned. The company has been evaluating the possible use of BADDS and UAS to inspect ships.

Trials have taken place with Skydio’s X10D and a Near Earth Autonomy (NEA) platform which involved the UAS carrying out and recording an inspection of an aircraft’s surfaces. The information was then run through BADDS and its algorithms.

Scott Belanger, capabilities integration team lead for Boeing Global Services, said the company’s Autonomous Aircraft Inspection (AAI) programme had seen UAS flown

