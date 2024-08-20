Boeing gets another boost with 36 Apaches approved for South Korea amid flurry of FMS deals

South Korea is set to receive a massive boost in capability after the US State Department approved the country’s request for up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and 456 AGM-114R2(N) Hellfire missiles as part of a deal worth US$3.5 billion.

The sale is the third major boost for Boeing in the space of a week following on from Poland’s signing a deal worth $12 billion for 96 Apaches and the FMS approval for Israel to buy 50 F-15IA fighter aircraft and upgrade kits for existing F-15Is under an $18.8 billion contract.

South Korea’s planned purchase of the 36 Apaches