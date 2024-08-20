Boeing gets another boost with 36 Apaches approved for South Korea amid flurry of FMS deals
South Korea is set to receive a massive boost in capability after the US State Department approved the country’s request for up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and 456 AGM-114R2(N) Hellfire missiles as part of a deal worth US$3.5 billion.
The sale is the third major boost for Boeing in the space of a week following on from Poland’s signing a deal worth $12 billion for 96 Apaches and the FMS approval for Israel to buy 50 F-15IA fighter aircraft and upgrade kits for existing F-15Is under an $18.8 billion contract.
South Korea’s planned purchase of the 36 Apaches
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
UK purchases LiveLink CUAS system
LiveLink has worked with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), Defence and Security Accelerator and Royal Navy (RN) in the development of CUAS sensors and systems.
-
First Unmanned Air Warfare Centre installed for Stingray operations
The Unmanned Air Warfare Centre (UAWC) on board the USS George H.W. Bush will control MQ-25 Stingray airborne operations.
-
Lockheed Martin follows Raytheon in strategic teaming on rocket motors as demand increases
The major defence manufacturers have been looking to secure their supply chains as more missiles are being used in Ukraine.
-
US Air Force tests low-cost method to defeat surface vessels from the air
The demonstration was conducted under the QUICKSINK programme in partnership with the US Navy.
-
Israel cleared for $20 billion in arms packages
Israel’s requests reflect the high demands of its military and on its local production capability as it continues with its operations in Gaza and against others in the region.