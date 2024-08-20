To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Boeing gets another boost with 36 Apaches approved for South Korea amid flurry of FMS deals

20th August 2024 - 12:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

South Korea is set to receive 36 AH-64E Apaches. (Photo: Boeing)

The approval of four Foreign Military Sale (FMS) requests this week follows the green light for the sale to Israel of 50 F-15IA multi-role fighter aircraft and mid-life update kits for the country’s existing F-15s and other equipment in deals worth $20 billion.

South Korea is set to receive a massive boost in capability after the US State Department approved the country’s request for up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and 456 AGM-114R2(N) Hellfire missiles as part of a deal worth US$3.5 billion.

The sale is the third major boost for Boeing in the space of a week following on from Poland’s signing a deal worth $12 billion for 96 Apaches and the FMS approval for Israel to buy 50 F-15IA fighter aircraft and upgrade kits for existing F-15Is under an $18.8 billion contract.

South Korea’s planned purchase of the 36 Apaches

