Israel cleared for $20 billion in arms packages

The US Secretary of State has approved the sale to Israel of 50 F-15IA multi-role fighter aircraft, mid-life update kits for the country’s existing F-15Is, almost 33,000 120mm tank cartridges, M114 vehicles and 30 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

These sales were notified by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency to US Congress as four potential Foreign Military Sales to Israel on 13 August along with a request for M933A1 120mm High Explosive Mortar Cartridges.

The approval of F-15IA, based on the F-15EX, along with upgrade kits for F-15I aircraft to take them to same standard, had