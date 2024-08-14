To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel cleared for $20 billion in arms packages

14th August 2024 - 16:07 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

F-15IA is based on the F-15EX, seen here in trials three years ago. (Photo: Boeing)

Israel’s requests reflect the high demands of its military and on its local production capability as it continues with its operations in Gaza and against others in the region.

The US Secretary of State has approved the sale to Israel of 50 F-15IA multi-role fighter aircraft, mid-life update kits for the country’s existing F-15Is, almost 33,000 120mm tank cartridges, M114 vehicles and 30 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

These sales were notified by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency to US Congress as four potential Foreign Military Sales to Israel on 13 August along with a request for M933A1 120mm High Explosive Mortar Cartridges.

The approval of F-15IA, based on the F-15EX, along with upgrade kits for F-15I aircraft to take them to same standard, had

