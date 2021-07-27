To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Boeing expresses optimism for ‘robust’ Asia-Pacific opportunities

27th July 2021 - 04:50 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Insitu Pacific has the ScanEagle in the running for both army and navy competitions in Australia. (Gordon Arthur)

Boeing is bullish about the future of its aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Boeing continues to eye opportunities for its helicopters, aircraft and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region. For example, it is in the running for two Australian military UAV competitions.

Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1 is seeking a shipborne UAV for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and the field has been narrowed to five platforms.

Boeing told Shephard: ‘We are responding to Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, and Insitu Pacific stands ready to meet the capability needs of Navy now and into the future with our local Australian supply chain and technology roadmap. The RfT for Sea 129 ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users