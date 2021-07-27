Boeing expresses optimism for ‘robust’ Asia-Pacific opportunities

UK pushes on with Protector fleet expansion
The UK orders 13 more MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs from General Atomics for the RAF, despite criticism over the cost of the programme.
Boeing continues to eye opportunities for its helicopters, aircraft and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region. For example, it is in the running for two Australian military UAV competitions.
Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1 is seeking a shipborne UAV for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and the field has been narrowed to five platforms.
Boeing told Shephard: ‘We are responding to Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, and Insitu Pacific stands ready to meet the capability needs of Navy now and into the future with our local Australian supply chain and technology roadmap. The RfT for Sea 129 ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The UK orders 13 more MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs from General Atomics for the RAF, despite criticism over the cost of the programme.
OEM Boeing gains another order related to weapon systems integration on USN F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft.
Aerovironment has delivered its Puma 3 AE systems to the USAF, while the delivery of its Raven systems is to follow later in the year.
Vincorion to supply rescue hoist systems.
DGA orders new helmet-mounted pilot sights and multifunction displays from Thales for Rafale multirole fighters.
EU-funded programme seeks to find new countermeasures for aircraft.