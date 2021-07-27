Boeing expresses optimism for ‘robust’ Asia-Pacific opportunities

Boeing continues to eye opportunities for its helicopters, aircraft and UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region. For example, it is in the running for two Australian military UAV competitions.

Project Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1 is seeking a shipborne UAV for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and the field has been narrowed to five platforms.

Boeing told Shephard: ‘We are responding to Sea 129 Phase 5 Block 1, and Insitu Pacific stands ready to meet the capability needs of Navy now and into the future with our local Australian supply chain and technology roadmap. The RfT for Sea 129 ...