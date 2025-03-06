Boeing delivers last Apache AH-64E Guardian attack helicopter to British Army
Boeing has delivered the last of 50 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters to the British Army bringing to an end a programme which began in 2016. The new fleet of Apache helicopters will be flown by the Army Air Corps pilots from the Joint Helicopter Command.
The company upgraded the British Army’s previous D-model Apaches to the E-model configuration in a process that combines existing parts with a brand-new fuselage and updated technologies.
Maria Laine, president of Boeing UK, Ireland, and the Nordics, said the delivery “marks a significant milestone in the company’s relationship with the UK [and provides] a vital capability that will bolster national security for decades to come”.
The force has continued going through a phased ramp up in capability which has included the launch of AGM-114R Hellfire II Romeo missiles. Alongside this the UK is writing a spiral development mandate which is expected to contain a requirement for a long-range precision missile which is similar to the requirements of other Apache operators.
Enhancements for the AH-64E V6, the variant delivered to the British Army, comprise extended range for the Longbow fire control radar, radar frequency interferometer passive ranging and Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) integration. It also includes a modernised day sensor assembly with colour displays and a maritime targeting capability.
