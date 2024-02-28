British Army’s new Apaches come online as the force confronts new challenges
The British Army will achieve Full Operational Capability with its fleet of 50 Apache AH-64E V6 attack helicopters by January 2026 after last year’s declaration of Initial Operational Capability (IOC) and the retirement of the last of its old Apaches at the end of March. The claim was made when details of the programme where share at Defence iQ’s International Military Helicopter conference in London on 28 February.
Thirty-eight of the AH-64Es, remanufactured using common parts from the army’s AH-64 MkI fleet, have found themselves in the UK, with the remaining 12 helicopters due before the end of the year.
Older aircraft have
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Germany follows Austria and orders Skyranger air defence systems
Unveiled at Eurosatory 2004, the Oerlikon Skyranger is a mobile ground based air defence system (GBAD) which can be deployed against air targets at short and very short range and against ground targets. The system for Germany is the missile and gun system alone mounted on Boxer IFVs.
-
ST Engineering updates Singapore Army’s standard service weapon
STE boosts firearms portfolio with updated SAR 21 and Ultimax 100 variants, revealing it has been targeting sales via updates to the legacy assault rifle and light machine gun.
-
Malaysian Army self-propelled howitzer acquisition programme faces a blurry future
The schedule, number of platforms and total estimated cost of the Malaysian Army’s 155mm self-propelled howitzer (SPH) acquisition programme has remained undefined despite the procurement effort having been announced back in the 2010s.
-
Elbit receives $600 million contract for Australian Redback IFV subsystems
Hanwha Defense Australia was chosen as the preferred bidder for the Land 400 Phase 3 programme in July 2023 with contract signature for 129 Redback IFVs in November last year and includes major Elbit subsystems.
-
Raytheon and Rafael to expand Iron Dome missile production
Rafael developed Iron Dome to provide a dual-role system which could be used for C-RAM and very-short-range air defence. Since 2011, Iron Dome has served as the lowest layer of the multi-layered Israeli air and missile defence network.
-
ST Engineering goes big on hybrid at Singapore Airshow with Terrex s5 and new 4x4 MRAP
The company’s development effort in hybrid electric drive technology has yielded two new products which have been on display at Singapore Airshow 2024.