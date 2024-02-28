British Army’s new Apaches come online as the force confronts new challenges

The British Army will achieve Full Operational Capability with its fleet of 50 Apache AH-64E V6 attack helicopters by January 2026 after last year’s declaration of Initial Operational Capability (IOC) and the retirement of the last of its old Apaches at the end of March. The claim was made when details of the programme where share at Defence iQ’s International Military Helicopter conference in London on 28 February.

Thirty-eight of the AH-64Es, remanufactured using common parts from the army’s AH-64 MkI fleet, have found themselves in the UK, with the remaining 12 helicopters due before the end of the year.

Older aircraft have