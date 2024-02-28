To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • British Army’s new Apaches come online as the force confronts new challenges

British Army’s new Apaches come online as the force confronts new challenges

28th February 2024 - 16:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The British Army will operate 50 AH-64Es. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The British Army’s new fleet of attack helicopters are a major step-change from the previous various and the force has a strong focus on the opportunities for spiral development and crewed-uncrewed teaming.

The British Army will achieve Full Operational Capability with its fleet of 50 Apache AH-64E V6 attack helicopters by January 2026 after last year’s declaration of Initial Operational Capability (IOC) and the retirement of the last of its old Apaches at the end of March. The claim was made when details of the programme where share at Defence iQ’s International Military Helicopter conference in London on 28 February.

Thirty-eight of the AH-64Es, remanufactured using common parts from the army’s AH-64 MkI fleet, have found themselves in the UK, with the remaining 12 helicopters due before the end of the year.

Older aircraft have

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us