Boeing applauds imminent E-7A deal and negotiation process

21st July 2024 - 22:03 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

E-3 AEW&C are on the way out. (Photo: USAF)

The US Air Force (USAF) Is looking to replace its E-3 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) with Boeing’s E-7s.

The US Air Force has reached a deal with Boeing for the supply of E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft after hammering out a price point in what the head of Boeing defence described as a “great way forward”.

The deal for the rapid supply of prototype aircraft was announced on 20 July by Frank Kendall, secretary of the US Air Force, with a formal contract likely next month.

The aircraft type is in service with several air forces, most notably launch customer Australia, and in USAF service will replace ageing E-3 AEW&C aircraft. The ultimate number of

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

