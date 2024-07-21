Boeing applauds imminent E-7A deal and negotiation process

The US Air Force has reached a deal with Boeing for the supply of E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft after hammering out a price point in what the head of Boeing defence described as a “great way forward”.

The deal for the rapid supply of prototype aircraft was announced on 20 July by Frank Kendall, secretary of the US Air Force, with a formal contract likely next month.

The aircraft type is in service with several air forces, most notably launch customer Australia, and in USAF service will replace ageing E-3 AEW&C aircraft. The ultimate number of