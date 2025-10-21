To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The growing importance of the Blue UAS Cleared List

21st October 2025 - 13:43 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

RSS

The US Department of Defense added the Skydio X10D to the Blue UAS Cleared List in May 2024. (Photo: Skydio)

Inclusion on the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS Cleared List is set to become ever more crucial for uncrewed aerial vehicle manufacturers due to the access it gives to the US market, which is set to expand significantly over the next 10 years.

US-based drone manufacturer Skydio announced on 14 October that it had been awarded a US$7.9 million contract to deliver its X10D rotary-wing uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) as part of the US Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 Low-Rate Initial Production contract. 

This contract is the second Skydio has received for the drone through the SRR effort, having delivered a batch of X10Ds to the Army in May 2025, in a contract now believed to be worth $4.4 million based on Skydio’s confirmation that it had been awarded $12.3 million in SRR contracts in FY2025.

Benefits of inclusion

These acquisitions of Skydio’s

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Defence Insight. He won a Defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

  • Boeing’s T-7A poised to meet UK fast jet trainer requirements

    Boeing’s T-7A poised to meet UK fast jet trainer requirements

    The company is in active discussions with its supply chain to meet any potential near-term UK requirements as it gears up to replace the RAF’s ageing Hawk trainer aircraft.

  • The potential impact of US tariffs on the F-35A

    The potential impact of US tariffs on the F-35A

    The Trump administration’s proposed tariffs have raised questions on the desirability and feasibility of the F-35A for key US allies including Canada and Switzerland. With combined orders amounting to 126 units, both nations undertook reviews of their ongoing fighter programmes.

  • AUSA 2025: US Army and Bell squeeze MV-75 programme

    AUSA 2025: US Army and Bell squeeze MV-75 programme

    The MV-75, previously V-280, was originally designed as an assault aircraft which would replace some of the Black Hawk helicopters and add speed as a tilt-rotor platform. It is now envisioned to add a greater multirole capability reminiscent of the Black Hawk fleet.

  • Germany signs contract for 20 Tranche 5 Eurofighters

    Germany signs contract for 20 Tranche 5 Eurofighters

    The aircraft will be delivered between 2031 and 2034 and will be upgraded with the latest electronic warfare capabilities to the EK configuration.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us