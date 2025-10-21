The growing importance of the Blue UAS Cleared List
US-based drone manufacturer Skydio announced on 14 October that it had been awarded a US$7.9 million contract to deliver its X10D rotary-wing uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) as part of the US Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 Low-Rate Initial Production contract.
This contract is the second Skydio has received for the drone through the SRR effort, having delivered a batch of X10Ds to the Army in May 2025, in a contract now believed to be worth $4.4 million based on Skydio’s confirmation that it had been awarded $12.3 million in SRR contracts in FY2025.
Benefits of inclusion
These acquisitions of Skydio’s
More from Air Warfare
-
Boeing’s T-7A poised to meet UK fast jet trainer requirements
The company is in active discussions with its supply chain to meet any potential near-term UK requirements as it gears up to replace the RAF’s ageing Hawk trainer aircraft.
-
The potential impact of US tariffs on the F-35A
The Trump administration’s proposed tariffs have raised questions on the desirability and feasibility of the F-35A for key US allies including Canada and Switzerland. With combined orders amounting to 126 units, both nations undertook reviews of their ongoing fighter programmes.
-
AUSA 2025: US Army and Bell squeeze MV-75 programme
The MV-75, previously V-280, was originally designed as an assault aircraft which would replace some of the Black Hawk helicopters and add speed as a tilt-rotor platform. It is now envisioned to add a greater multirole capability reminiscent of the Black Hawk fleet.
-
Germany signs contract for 20 Tranche 5 Eurofighters
The aircraft will be delivered between 2031 and 2034 and will be upgraded with the latest electronic warfare capabilities to the EK configuration.