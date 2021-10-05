Bird Aerosystems reports 100% success rate of SPREOS

The SPREOS camera at work during the live-fire demonstration. (Photo: Bird Aerosystems)

Bird Aerosystems announces successful demonstration of its SPREOS DIRCM protection system.

Bird Aerosystems has conducted a live firing demonstration of its Self-protection Radar Electro-optic Sensor (SPREOS) Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system against a range of Man-portable Air-defence Systems (MANPADS).

The company set up a complete test range during which a diverse range of MANPADS, including the most advanced available on the market, were shot at a simulated aircraft.

The AMPS detection sensors identified the missiles and alert the MCDU mission computer, which activated the SPREOS DIRCM.

SPREOS conducted threat confirmation and tracking, followed by the deployment of the dual-band countermeasure laser, causing all missiles to miss their target.

The SPREOS DIRCM was active upon a pre-alarm signal, which caused it to activate its semi-active doppler radar to interrogate and confirm the incoming threat, ensuring a zero false-alarm rate.

The doppler radar also provided unique information on the incoming threats such as its radar cross section, distance and velocity.

Few of the system’s customers have been disclosed; however, according to Shephard Defence Insight, the system is in use with Mil Mi-8MTV1 medium-lift utility helicopters equipping the United Nations’ Multi-dimensional Stabilisation Mission in Mali.

The system was unveiled at Eurosatory 2016 and quickly began attracting customers.