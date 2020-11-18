Digital Battlespace

AMPS-MLRD and SPREOS to be installed on African VIP aircraft

18th November 2020 - 15:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Bird Aerosystems will provide anti-MANPADS and DIRCM technology

BIRD Aerosystems is to deliver and install missile protection technology for another undisclosed African customer.

The contract includes AMPS-MLRD (to protect against MANPADS, laser beamrider threats, radar-guided missiles and radar-controlled guns) and the SPREOS directional IR countermeasures (DIRCM) system, the Israeli company announced on 18 November.

This equipment will ...

