  Bigger bang for your buoys: Schiebel makes headway on S-300 at Paris Air Show

Bigger bang for your buoys: Schiebel makes headway on S-300 at Paris Air Show

22nd June 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

Schiebel's S-100 and S-300 Camcopters. (Photo: Schiebel)

The rotary-wing UAS maker – famed for its S-100 Camcopter – is making strides with the development of its S-300, a larger aircraft that will offer expanded payload options and more persistence.

Speaking to Shephard at Paris Air Show, Schiebel business development director Neil Hunter said a ground-based test rig of the aircraft, also known as an ‘Iron Bird’, would be 'flown' either by the end of this year or early next.

This would pave the way for the first actual flight of the S-300 in 2024.

The Camcopter S-300 is a larger variant of the S-100 manufactured by Schiebel. The VTOL-capable UAV is intended for ISR missions, partially those in the maritime environment.

According to Schiebel, the S-300 features a high level of commonality with the S-100, allowing users familiar with

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

