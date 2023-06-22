Bigger bang for your buoys: Schiebel makes headway on S-300 at Paris Air Show

Speaking to Shephard at Paris Air Show, Schiebel business development director Neil Hunter said a ground-based test rig of the aircraft, also known as an ‘Iron Bird’, would be 'flown' either by the end of this year or early next.

This would pave the way for the first actual flight of the S-300 in 2024.

The Camcopter S-300 is a larger variant of the S-100 manufactured by Schiebel. The VTOL-capable UAV is intended for ISR missions, partially those in the maritime environment.

According to Schiebel, the S-300 features a high level of commonality with the S-100, allowing users familiar with