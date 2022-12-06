To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bell V-280 Valor wins FLRAA Black Hawk replacement contract

6th December 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The Bell V-280 Valor design builds on the company’s experience in designing and producing the Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor. (Photo: Bell Textron)

The US Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) contract awarded to Bell marks the US Army’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. Here is everything you need to know about the programme.

The US Army has made its decision in the competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), the service's largest rotorcraft procurement in 40 years.

The initial award for this element of Future Vertical Lift (FVL) capability is worth up to $1.3 billion and the V-280 design is set to replace around 2,000 Black Hawk utility helicopters from 2030.

FLRAA does not serve as a one-to-one replacement for the Black Hawk - it will take over the roles the Black Hawk carries out. 

The US Army tasked industry to start developing solutions for an FVL capability that could operate in the 2030s and

