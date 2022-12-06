Bell V-280 Valor wins FLRAA Black Hawk replacement contract
The US Army has made its decision in the competition to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), the service's largest rotorcraft procurement in 40 years.
The initial award for this element of Future Vertical Lift (FVL) capability is worth up to $1.3 billion and the V-280 design is set to replace around 2,000 Black Hawk utility helicopters from 2030.
FLRAA does not serve as a one-to-one replacement for the Black Hawk - it will take over the roles the Black Hawk carries out.
The US Army tasked industry to start developing solutions for an FVL capability that could operate in the 2030s and
