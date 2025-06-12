Belgium’s F-35A order progresses at it awaits first jet delivery by late 2025

Belgium’s order for 34 F-35A aircraft has reached a new milestone, as Lockheed Martin confirmed that the first aircraft from the country’s 2018 order would be delivered by the latter half of 2025.

The confirmation of a firmer timeline for this first delivery follows a two-year delay, given ongoing delays with the Joint Strike Fighter programme.

Belgium request to purchase 34 F35-A aircraft was signed in October 2018 at an estimated cost of US$5.1 billion.

In May 2025, Belgian minister of defence Theo Francken, said that any future purchase of the F-35A from Belgium could be fully assembled at Lockheed