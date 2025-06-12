To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Belgium’s F-35A order progresses at it awaits first jet delivery by late 2025

12th June 2025 - 17:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell

The F-35A aircraft will replace the Belgian Air Force’s ageing F-16 aircraft. (Photo: USAF / Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

The first aircraft delivery timeline confirmation comes as Belgium weighs up an additional F-3A buy from Lockheed Martin.

Belgium’s order for 34 F-35A aircraft has reached a new milestone, as Lockheed Martin confirmed that the first aircraft from the country’s 2018 order would be delivered by the latter half of 2025.

The confirmation of a firmer timeline for this first delivery follows a two-year delay, given ongoing delays with the Joint Strike Fighter programme.

Belgium request to purchase 34 F35-A aircraft was signed in October 2018 at an estimated cost of US$5.1 billion.

In May 2025, Belgian minister of defence Theo Francken, said that any future purchase of the F-35A from Belgium could be fully assembled at Lockheed

