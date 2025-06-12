Belgium’s F-35A order progresses at it awaits first jet delivery by late 2025
Belgium’s order for 34 F-35A aircraft has reached a new milestone, as Lockheed Martin confirmed that the first aircraft from the country’s 2018 order would be delivered by the latter half of 2025.
The confirmation of a firmer timeline for this first delivery follows a two-year delay, given ongoing delays with the Joint Strike Fighter programme.
Belgium request to purchase 34 F35-A aircraft was signed in October 2018 at an estimated cost of US$5.1 billion.
In May 2025, Belgian minister of defence Theo Francken, said that any future purchase of the F-35A from Belgium could be fully assembled at Lockheed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Paris Air Show 2025
-
Enhancing education: How CAE is embracing new technology to boost military training
In Conversation... Shephard's Gerrard Cowan talks to CAE's Marc-Olivier Sabourin about how the training and simulation industry can help militaries achieve essential levels of readiness by leveraging new technology, innovative procurement methods and a truly collaborative approach.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus Helicopters unveils new crewed-uncrewed teaming solution
The solution, named HTeaming, has already been tested in flight with a Spanish Navy H135 helicopter and an Airbus Flexrotor uncrewed aerial system (UAS).
-
Combat-proven capabilities: How precision-strike systems are evolving for tomorrow’s battlespace (podcast)
Combat-tested technology is being reshaped to counter A2/AD threats, reduce reliance on GPS and enable faster, more autonomous targeting in complex environments. In this special podcast, experts explain how the evolving threat landscape is shaping next-generation strike capabilities.
-
Embraer eyes industrial partnerships as it maintains “strong” European C-390 momentum
The company’s Defence and Security CEO said that C-390 momentum was strong in the continent, as the manufacturer looks to lock down critical strategic European campaigns, industrial partnerships and ongoing orders.