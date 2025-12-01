To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Baykar’s Kizilelma drone makes progress with first air-to-air kill

1st December 2025 - 10:28 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The Kizilelma drone mid-flight with the Gökdoğan missile on its wing station. (Photo: Bayraktar)

This test is the latest milestone achieved by the indigenous drone, destroying a target using a beyond-visual-range missile.

Turkish defence company Baykar’s uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) Bayraktar Kizilelma has hit another milestone in its development progress with its first air-to-air missile strike.

The UAV deployed Tubitak Sage’s Gökdoğan air-to-air missile which struck the aircraft target, marked using Aselsan’s MURAD AESA radar. The MURAD radar made its maiden flight with the F-16 Ozgur in 2024 and has also been tested on the Akinci.

This successful test marks the first time an uncrewed fighter jet has destroyed a jet-engine powered aerial target, using a beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, according to Baykar.

The Kizilelma drone also conducted crewed-uncrewed teaming demonstrations over the

