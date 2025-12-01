Baykar’s Kizilelma drone makes progress with first air-to-air kill

Turkish defence company Baykar’s uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) Bayraktar Kizilelma has hit another milestone in its development progress with its first air-to-air missile strike.

The UAV deployed Tubitak Sage’s Gökdoğan air-to-air missile which struck the aircraft target, marked using Aselsan’s MURAD AESA radar. The MURAD radar made its maiden flight with the F-16 Ozgur in 2024 and has also been tested on the Akinci.

This successful test marks the first time an uncrewed fighter jet has destroyed a jet-engine powered aerial target, using a beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, according to Baykar.

The Kizilelma drone also conducted crewed-uncrewed teaming demonstrations over the