Baykar's Kemankes 1 missile completes maximum flight and dive test

Baykar has announced that its Kemankes 1 AI-powered cruise missile has completed its maximum flight and dive test.

Two missiles were launched from Baykar’s Flight Training and Test Centre aboard a Baykraktar TB2, according to the company, before being released and flying 100km to their intended targets.

The testing schedule of the loitering munition is “progressing successfully”, Baykar added.

The Kemankes 1 is designed to be launched from uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) such as Baykar’s Akinci, Bayraktar TB2 and TB3. Earlier milestones were achieved at the start of March 2025, with the successful cruise test of the missile from a Bayraktar TB2 UAV.

According to the company, the AI guidance system gives the missile the ability to identify and engage targets with accuracy, even under challenging conditions. It has a maximum dive speed of 400 KIAS and range of up to 150km.

Based on the loitering munition’s MTOW of 40kg, Shephard estimated its gross unit cost was around US$100,000, and its flyaway unit cost between $85,000 and $65,000.

Tests for the second version of the Kemankes – dubbed Kemankes 2 – began in April 2024 .

According to Baykar, that version is designed to conduct deep-strike missions on high-priority targets.

Shephard reached out to Baykar for further comment.

