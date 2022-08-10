Bangladesh joins the TB2 club, apparently

Bangladesh is believed to be procuring Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs from Turkey, though Dhaka has not yet issued a formal announcement.

Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Zayed, director of the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations branch, acknowledged that the procurement is ‘under process’. However, according to other sources, a deal has already been signed.

For example, in an interview with the Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo on 24 July, Mustafa Osman Tufan, the Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh, said Dhaka had signed a recent purchase agreement for the TB2.

‘The Bangladesh Armed Forces has signed a contract with them for the procurement of the Bayraktar