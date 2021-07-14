BAE Systems provides missile warning capability to US Army

2CAWS offers new capabilities that are revolutionizing protection, for both the enduring and future U.S. Army fleets. (Image: BAE Systems)

The US Army has awarded BAE Systems a contract to deliver the next-generation 2-Color Advanced Warning System (2CAWS). The contract is valued at $62million.

The 2CAWS provides aircrews with advanced threat detection capabilities, improving survivability and mission effectiveness in contested environments.

This award is part of the Limited Interim Missile Warning System and is the third of four production lots.

2CAWS is optimised for size weight and power. It features open system architecture, two-colour infrared sensors for increased range and a fibre optic A-kit for faster data transmission.

The system processor serves as the high-bandwidth digital backbone of the system.

It utilises advanced machine learning missile warning algorithms specifically designed for complex, high-clutter environments and rapid threat updates.

2CAWS is compatible with existing US Army aircraft survivability equipment, including pilot interfaces and countermeasure systems, allowing for faster installation and integration timelines.

BAE Systems will bring its experience delivering combat-proven aircraft survivability equipment to the US and its allies. The system has been developed in conjunction with Leonardo.

The company’s Common Missile Warning System is currently fielded on thousands of US Army platforms.