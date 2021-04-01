UK selects BAE Systems missile warning equipment support and sustainment

Common Missile Warning System. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems continues to support its Common Missile Warning System in UK service.

BAE Systems is working on a £15.25 million ($21 million) contract from the UK MoD to support the Common Missile Warning System (CMWS).

Work will be completed by Q3 2025.

‘This contract ensures the continued support and sustainment of CMWS systems on various UK aircraft platforms,’ manufacturer BAE Systems announced on 31 March. ‘The award includes annual repair and engineering services.’

BAE Systems developed CMWS to integrate hostile fire indication, missile warning and countermeasure coordination capabilities into one system. It has been installed on UK-operated platforms such as WAH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, AW159 Wildcat, and Merlin Mk2 helicopters.

This unified system is used on multiple types of UK rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. CMWS alerts crews to incoming threats and commands automated countermeasure dispensing, ensuring survivability of the aircraft and its crews.

First fielded in 2005, BAE Systems has provided more than 3,000 CMWS units to the US Army rotary-wing and fixed-wing fleet (where its designation is AN/AAR-57), as well as aircraft from the UK and 15 other countries.

