BAE destroys fast-moving UAS with APKWS

1st December 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Rendering of an APKWS-guided rocket targeting aerial threats. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has demonstrated the effectiveness of APKWS in targeting agile, high-speed UAS.

Ground-to-air test firings proved the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class 2 UAS weighing that can travel at speeds in excess of 100mph.

During a demonstration, five APKWS-guided counter-UAS rockets were fired from a containerised system destroying all targets, including the UAS.

BAE Systems Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions director Greg Procopio said: 'Militarised drones are becoming more prevalent in conflicts around the world, and we're giving our customers an efficient way to counter them without wasting expensive missiles.'

BAE said the tests demonstrated APKWS guidance kits' ability to enable low-cost precision strikes on aerial targets.

To destroy class two UAS, the 70mm rockets combine standard motors and warheads with APKWS guidance kits and proximity or point-detonation fuses.

BAE described the resulting weapon as 'a low-cost, supersonic, lock-on-after-launch strike weapon with a large 10-pound warhead' capable of taking out UAS with or without direct contact.

APKWS-guided rockets are effective against soft and armoured targets, whether moving or stationary and can be fired from a range of land and aerial platforms.

