BAE destroys fast-moving UAS with APKWS
Ground-to-air test firings proved the effectiveness of 70mm rockets guided by APKWS guidance kits against Class 2 UAS weighing that can travel at speeds in excess of 100mph.
During a demonstration, five APKWS-guided counter-UAS rockets were fired from a containerised system destroying all targets, including the UAS.
BAE Systems Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions director Greg Procopio said: 'Militarised drones are becoming more prevalent in conflicts around the world, and we're giving our customers an efficient way to counter them without wasting expensive missiles.'
Related Articles
BAE Systems tests APKWS guided rocket kit with new warhead option
BAE said the tests demonstrated APKWS guidance kits' ability to enable low-cost precision strikes on aerial targets.
To destroy class two UAS, the 70mm rockets combine standard motors and warheads with APKWS guidance kits and proximity or point-detonation fuses.
BAE described the resulting weapon as 'a low-cost, supersonic, lock-on-after-launch strike weapon with a large 10-pound warhead' capable of taking out UAS with or without direct contact.
APKWS-guided rockets are effective against soft and armoured targets, whether moving or stationary and can be fired from a range of land and aerial platforms.
More from Air Warfare
-
Shifting demand for Strategic Airlift Capability drives base expansion
The NATO-supported Strategic Airlift Capability, operating three C-17 transport aircraft out of Pápa, Hungary, will get a new permanent set of facilities to streamline its operations as emphasis shifts towards Africa, Iraq and countries bordering Ukraine.
-
German SIGINT effort progresses as Pegasus project fleet expands
Germany's Pegasus project, aimed at tackling a SIGINT capability gap, is progressing with the arrival of the fourth Global 6000 to Bombardier's US facility.
-
Philippines awaits next T129 and S-70i helicopters
Additional T129 Atak and S-70i helicopters from Turkey and Poland respectively will be arriving in the Philippines soon.
-
US Air Force F-35s exploit crowd-sourced approach for operational flight data
The Quick Reaction Instrumentation Package installed on frontline USAF F-35 fighter jets enables levels of data-gathering normally only found on dedicated test aircraft.
-
Austria doubles down on Leonardo helicopter procurement
Austria will procure an additional 18 AW169 helicopters for multirole and training purposes from Italy.