To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AVIC test flies AG600 amphibious aircraft over sea

15th April 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has completed tests of its AG600 large amphibious aircraft over sea.

The company confirmed the development on 14 April.

AVIC plans for the AG600 to have its first take-off from a water surface by the end of 2020. The first landing on water was achieved in October 2018.

Also known as ‘Water Dragon’, the aircraft is the set to become the world’s largest amphibious aircraft.

It has a wingspan of 38.8m and is 37m long making it a similar size to a Boeing 737 airliner. It has a MTOW of 53.3t and a maximum range of 4,500km.

China has indicated that it will be used to fulfil SAR, maritime patrols and firefighting missions.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us