AVIC test flies AG600 amphibious aircraft over sea
The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has completed tests of its AG600 large amphibious aircraft over sea.
The company confirmed the development on 14 April.
AVIC plans for the AG600 to have its first take-off from a water surface by the end of 2020. The first landing on water was achieved in October 2018.
Also known as ‘Water Dragon’, the aircraft is the set to become the world’s largest amphibious aircraft.
It has a wingspan of 38.8m and is 37m long making it a similar size to a Boeing 737 airliner. It has a MTOW of 53.3t and a maximum range of 4,500km.
China has indicated that it will be used to fulfil SAR, maritime patrols and firefighting missions.
