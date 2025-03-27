Avalon 2025: Innovaero unveils loitering munitions and makes case for involvement in guided weapons programme

Australian company Innovaero has unveiled improved and new versions of its OWL loitering munitions system at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne.

The company displayed what it said was an improved version of its OWL B, as well as showing the under-development OWL A and the test demonstrator OWL X loitering munitions, both for the first time.

The original OWL, the closest system to OWL B, has a wingspan and length of 1.6m, a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 30kg, a warhead weight of 7kg, an endurance of 100min and a range of 200km. OWL B measures 1.8m in