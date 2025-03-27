To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Avalon 2025: Innovaero unveils loitering munitions and makes case for involvement in guided weapons programme

27th March 2025 - 10:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

RSS

Innovearo displayed OWL X (right), OWL B (left) and OWL A (furthest from camera) at the show. (Photo: author)

Innovaero has had local success with its One-Way Loitering (OWL) electric-powered kamikaze drone which is believed to be in service with the Australian Army. The company, however, is eyeing potential involvement in the Australian Government’s Guided Weapon Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) plan to push local industry.

Australian company Innovaero has unveiled improved and new versions of its OWL loitering munitions system at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne.

The company displayed what it said was an improved version of its OWL B, as well as showing the under-development OWL A and the test demonstrator OWL X loitering munitions, both for the first time.

The original OWL, the closest system to OWL B, has a wingspan and length of 1.6m, a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 30kg, a warhead weight of 7kg, an endurance of 100min and a range of 200km. OWL B measures 1.8m in

