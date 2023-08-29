To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia selects Lockheed Martin for Project Air 6500

29th August 2023 - 01:26 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A graphic showing what Air 6500 will look like in terms of air battlespace management. (Image: Lockheed Martin Australia)

Lockheed Martin Australia has emerged as the winner to create a joint air battle management system for the ADF.

Canberra has selected Lockheed Martin Australia as a strategic partner to steward the development of a Joint Air Battle Management System (JABMS) under Project Air 6500 Phase 1, it was announced on 29 August.

Air 6500 Phase 1, worth A$765 million ($492 million), will result in a sovereign system providing greater situational awareness and helping defend against hostile aircraft and missiles. Indeed, it will be at the core of Australia’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) programme.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) envisions an integrated defensive umbrella that ranges from tactical air and missile area defence for forward-deployed army expeditionary units

