Australia selects Lockheed Martin for Project Air 6500

Canberra has selected Lockheed Martin Australia as a strategic partner to steward the development of a Joint Air Battle Management System (JABMS) under Project Air 6500 Phase 1, it was announced on 29 August.

Air 6500 Phase 1, worth A$765 million ($492 million), will result in a sovereign system providing greater situational awareness and helping defend against hostile aircraft and missiles. Indeed, it will be at the core of Australia’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) programme.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) envisions an integrated defensive umbrella that ranges from tactical air and missile area defence for forward-deployed army expeditionary units