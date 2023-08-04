Australia seeks sovereignly manufactured general-purpose UAS
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is seeking information on small, general-purpose UAS that can be produced at scale.
On 31 July, the ADF issued an RfI for what it termed an Australian Sovereign Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) and Trusted Autonomy Capability.
The Australian-manufactured UAS being sought would be used for various applications free from security limitations and concerns, particularly their internet connectivity.
In the past, the ADF has used commercial UAS from companies such as DJI for activities like training and survey, but around 800 units were banned from flying in May over concerns about Chinese espionage and internet security
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
HYDIS² consortium hypersonic interceptor project proposed for funding by European Comission
The objective of HYDIS² is to study various interceptor concepts and bring to maturity the associated critical technologies to deliver the best counter-hypersonic and anti-ballistic interception solution.
-
GKN Aerospace to help Airbus to deliver Dutch H225M multirole helicopters
GKN Aerospace has signed an MoU with Airbus Helicopters to provide support for the H225M helicopters intended for Dutch special forces.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
Rheinmetall breaks ground on F-35 fuselage plant
The Rheinmetall F-35A factory is set to produce at least 400 fighter jet fuselages for Germany and other NATO operators.