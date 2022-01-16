To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia receives first upgraded C-130J

16th January 2022 - 23:27 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Royal Australian Air Force has welcomed back its first upgraded C-130J transport aircraft. (RAAF)

Australia is upgrading its C-130J fleet and has prepared the way for a future P-8A upgrade, but the RAAF is struggling with its much-delayed C-27J programme.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) announced that, in December, its first upgraded C-130J-30 Hercules arrived back at RAAF Base Richmond in Australia from the US.

The aircraft was modernised from Block 6.1 to Block 8.1configuration by Lockheed Martin, with assistance from the USAF.

The primary modifications are new hardware and software that improve safety. This includes the navigation system, which will ‘ensure greater accuracy during landing approaches,’ according to the RAAF.

The remaining 11 C-130Js in the Australian inventory will be upgraded on home soil by Airbus Australia Pacific.

Australia is contemplating obtaining additional Hercules aircraft too as it …

More from Air Warfare

