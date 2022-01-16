Australia receives first upgraded C-130J

Bangkok looks to the future with new Thai fighters
Thailand wants nothing less than the fifth-generation F-35 in order to modernise its fighter fleet.
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) announced that, in December, its first upgraded C-130J-30 Hercules arrived back at RAAF Base Richmond in Australia from the US.
The aircraft was modernised from Block 6.1 to Block 8.1configuration by Lockheed Martin, with assistance from the USAF.
The primary modifications are new hardware and software that improve safety. This includes the navigation system, which will ‘ensure greater accuracy during landing approaches,’ according to the RAAF.
The remaining 11 C-130Js in the Australian inventory will be upgraded on home soil by Airbus Australia Pacific.
Australia is contemplating obtaining additional Hercules aircraft too as it …
MS20 Block 2 upgrade will enhance sensor, communications and weapons capabilities of Hungarian Gripen aircraft.
The first upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber for the Russian Air Force made its first flight on 12 January.
The Greek government has requested parts and services under the FMS programme to support follow-on depot-level maintenance and sustainment of F100-PW-229 aircraft engines.
Collins Aerospace has joined the effort to keep the B-52 Stratofortress in service.
Boeing has successfully completed the delivery of all nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft as contracted by the RAF.