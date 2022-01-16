Australia receives first upgraded C-130J

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) announced that, in December, its first upgraded C-130J-30 Hercules arrived back at RAAF Base Richmond in Australia from the US.

The aircraft was modernised from Block 6.1 to Block 8.1configuration by Lockheed Martin, with assistance from the USAF.

The primary modifications are new hardware and software that improve safety. This includes the navigation system, which will ‘ensure greater accuracy during landing approaches,’ according to the RAAF.

The remaining 11 C-130Js in the Australian inventory will be upgraded on home soil by Airbus Australia Pacific.

Australia is contemplating obtaining additional Hercules aircraft too as it …