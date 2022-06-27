Australia receives final CH-47F Chinooks
Australia’s final two Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters arrived at RAAF Base Townsville aboard an American C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft on 23 June.
With all operated by C Squadron of the 5th Aviation Regiment, 16th Aviation Brigade, the Australian Army now possesses a fleet of 14 CH-47F Chinooks. The newest arrivals join a pair delivered on 8 July last year.
This completes an A$595 million ($444 million) order for four Chinooks that Australia logged through the Foreign Military Sales channel, and which was announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in late April 2021.
Newly installed Minister for Defence Industry Pat
