To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia receives final CH-47F Chinooks

27th June 2022 - 01:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

An earlier example of the Australian Army’s CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopter fleet, which now constitutes 14 aircraft. (Gordon Arthur)

Deliveries of Australian Chinooks is now complete, while those of F-35As have now reached 50.

Australia’s final two Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters arrived at RAAF Base Townsville aboard an American C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft on 23 June.

With all operated by C Squadron of the 5th Aviation Regiment, 16th Aviation Brigade, the Australian Army now possesses a fleet of 14 CH-47F Chinooks. The newest arrivals join a pair delivered on 8 July last year.

This completes an A$595 million ($444 million) order for four Chinooks that Australia logged through the Foreign Military Sales channel, and which was announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in late April 2021.

Newly installed Minister for Defence Industry Pat

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us