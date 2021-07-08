Australia receives latest pair of new Chinooks

Boeing leads UK Poseidon maintenance and training effort
£233.5 million contract boosts the RAF submarine-hunter fleet, says MoD.
Two additional CH-47F Chinooks for the Australian Army arrived at Townsville aboard a USAF C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft on 8 July.
These helicopters represent half of a A$595 million ($444 million) order for four Chinooks that the Australian Defence Force (ADF) had logged through the Foreign Military Sales channel, and which was announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in late April.
The C-5M had landed at RAAF Base Amberley the previous day before taking its rotary-winged cargo north to Townsville, where they will be integrated into the 5th Aviation Regiment.
Minister for Defence Peter Dutton said: ‘The ...
An armed version of the C295 has finally undergone test flights and ground tests in Spain.
Rohde & Schwarz will provide their AN/ARC-238 software-defined radio system to the Slovak F-16 Block 70 aircraft.
LRIP decision marks the latest milestone in a US airborne electronic attack programme.
Ukraine rides to the rescue with engines to power the Turkish T929 Atak attack helicopter.
First USMC KC-130J to be upgraded under 2020 contract returns to its squadron.