Air Warfare

Australia receives latest pair of new Chinooks

8th July 2021 - 03:12 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

An Australian Army CH-47F Chinook is disgorged from a USAF transport aircraft in Townsville. (ADF)

Australia has a quartet of CH-47F Chinooks on order, and the first pair has just flown in from the US.

Two additional CH-47F Chinooks for the Australian Army arrived at Townsville aboard a USAF C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft on 8 July.

These helicopters represent half of a A$595 million ($444 million) order for four Chinooks that the Australian Defence Force (ADF) had logged through the Foreign Military Sales channel, and which was announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in late April.

The C-5M had landed at RAAF Base Amberley the previous day before taking its rotary-winged cargo north to Townsville, where they will be integrated into the 5th Aviation Regiment.

Minister for Defence Peter Dutton said: ‘The ...

