Australia on prowl for replacement Growler

Australia looks set to replace a Boeing EA-18G Growler that was lost in an aborted take-off in 2018, according to a notification by the US government on 30 September.

The price for the single aircraft and related services is an estimated $125 million, and it will return Australia’s Growler inventory to its full complement.

Australia will purchase from the USN a second-hand EA-18G of Lot 38 or later, which will then be modified into an Australian configuration. The price tag includes verification and validation flight tests, and engineering and technical assistance.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated: ‘This proposed sale …