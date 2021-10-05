Australia on prowl for replacement Growler

US Navy awards contract for extended-range missiles
The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to produce their AGM-88G AARGM-ER.
Australia looks set to replace a Boeing EA-18G Growler that was lost in an aborted take-off in 2018, according to a notification by the US government on 30 September.
The price for the single aircraft and related services is an estimated $125 million, and it will return Australia’s Growler inventory to its full complement.
Australia will purchase from the USN a second-hand EA-18G of Lot 38 or later, which will then be modified into an Australian configuration. The price tag includes verification and validation flight tests, and engineering and technical assistance.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated: ‘This proposed sale …
Japan's navy will adopt the Seahawk-based SH-60L helicopter as its successor to the current SH-60K fleet.
Agreement sealed by Kongsberg subsidiary KAMS covers delivery of parts for more than 50 aircraft under Lot 15-17 of the F-35 programme.
USAF enlists RE2 Robotics to provide autonomous systems
BAE Systems has secured a ten-year sustainment and technical support contract from the USAF for a missile warning system.
Through software-defined networking for multi-transport paths such as SATCOM, Hughes is supporting the DoD concept for Joint All-Domain Command and Control.