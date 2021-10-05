To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia on prowl for replacement Growler

5th October 2021 - 00:23 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The RAAF will receive one replacement EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft from USN stocks. (Gordon Arthur)

Australia is to replace a Growler lost in an accident three years ago.

Australia looks set to replace a Boeing EA-18G Growler that was lost in an aborted take-off in 2018, according to a notification by the US government on 30 September.

The price for the single aircraft and related services is an estimated $125 million, and it will return Australia’s Growler inventory to its full complement.

Australia will purchase from the USN a second-hand EA-18G of Lot 38 or later, which will then be modified into an Australian configuration. The price tag includes verification and validation flight tests, and engineering and technical assistance.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated: ‘This proposed sale …

