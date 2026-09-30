September drone digest: attrition-tolerant aircraft pitched to replace the Reaper
On 10 September 2026, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) unveiled Wildfire, the company’s contender for the Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) programme. The MMA is a US Air Force (USAF) competition intended to find a cost-effective medium- and long-term replacement for the force’s MQ-9 Reaper, which, as the programme’s name suggests, would be modular with the ability to be deployed in mass.
Upon unveiling Wildfire, GA-ASI directly addressed some of these aspects, with company president David R Alexander noting that the design is for “cost-conscious customers”. He added that the “attrition-tolerant Wildfire” possessed “lower-cost components, tailored capabilities and reimagined modularity”.
These features mean that, in battlefield
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