September drone digest: attrition-tolerant aircraft pitched to replace the Reaper

On 10 September 2026, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) unveiled Wildfire, the company’s contender for the Massed Modular Aircraft (MMA) programme. The MMA is a US Air Force (USAF) competition intended to find a cost-effective medium- and long-term replacement for the force’s MQ-9 Reaper, which, as the programme’s name suggests, would be modular with the ability to be deployed in mass.

Upon unveiling Wildfire, GA-ASI directly addressed some of these aspects, with company president David R Alexander noting that the design is for “cost-conscious customers”. He added that the “attrition-tolerant Wildfire” possessed “lower-cost components, tailored capabilities and reimagined modularity”.

These features mean that, in battlefield