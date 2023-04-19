Australia gains rapid-deploy air traffic control capability for RAAF

Indra Australia has three Defence Deployable Air Traffic Management and Control Systems (DDATMCS) to the Royal Australian Air Force with the aim of strengthening its expeditionary capacity for rapid deployment and airspace management.

DDATMCS will allow the RAAF to manage approach and en-route air traffic, with two of the three systems having two operator positions each, intended for rapid deployment by air, land or sea for HADR operations where ATC infrastructure may have been destroyed.

These two systems comprise a 3D medium-range Lanza surveillance radar integrated into a mobile Area Control Centre (ACC), complemented by a monopulse secondary surveillance radar with Mode 5 IFF and ADS-B signal reception, which supports early detection of cooperative and non-cooperative targets.

The third system will support more permanent RAAF deployments through an integrated ACC, with up to six operator positions.

Indra has partnered with Daronmont Technologies to manufacture the ACCs in Australia.