Australia gains rapid-deploy air traffic control capability for RAAF
Indra Australia has three Defence Deployable Air Traffic Management and Control Systems (DDATMCS) to the Royal Australian Air Force with the aim of strengthening its expeditionary capacity for rapid deployment and airspace management.
DDATMCS will allow the RAAF to manage approach and en-route air traffic, with two of the three systems having two operator positions each, intended for rapid deployment by air, land or sea for HADR operations where ATC infrastructure may have been destroyed.
These two systems comprise a 3D medium-range Lanza surveillance radar integrated into a mobile Area Control Centre (ACC), complemented by a monopulse secondary surveillance radar with Mode 5 IFF and ADS-B signal reception, which supports early detection of cooperative and non-cooperative targets.
Related Articles
Indra to help develop third NH90 sim for Spain
Thales teams up for Australian naval sustainment
Australia selects preferred bidder for JP9102 SATCOM tender
The third system will support more permanent RAAF deployments through an integrated ACC, with up to six operator positions.
Indra has partnered with Daronmont Technologies to manufacture the ACCs in Australia.
More from Air Warfare
-
Doubts about C-130J triggers $62 million contract to determine suitability for US next-gen TACAMO programme
The US Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $62 million contract modification to study the suitability of the C-130J aircraft for the E-XX TACAMO programme.
-
US Army increases scope of Soldier Borne Sensor programme to acquire Black Hornet 3 UAS, budget documents reveal
FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems has been awarded a $93.89 million contract for its Black Hornet 3 nano-drone as part of the US Army's Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) programme. The contract and the latest US Army budget estimate have highlighted several changes in the SBS programme.
-
Updated: Sikorsky accepts FLRAA protest outcome, shifts focus to FARA competition
Sikorsky has opted to take no further legal action over the US Government Accountability Office's rejection of its protest against Bell's V-280 Valor winning the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition.
-
Approval of Turkish F-16 upgrades brings hope to quest for new jets
Turkey's request for new F-16 jets remains unfulfilled, but the US has approved upgrades to its existing fleet for $259m
-
Lockheed Martin takes $172 million contract modification for F-35 Block 4 jets
Lockheed Martin secures $172.1 million contract modification to increase manufacturing capacity and retrofit F-35 aircraft with advanced hardware and system modifications.