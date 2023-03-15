Thales teams up for Australian naval sustainment

Thales Australia and Orbis Sibro have entered into an agreement to collaborate on maritime sustainment operations in support of the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN's) Fleet Base East in Sydney.

One aim of the partnership is to accelerate and future-proof maritime sustainment capability in support of the Australian government’s National Naval Shipbuilding and Sustainment Enterprise.

Under this agreement, Thales and Orbis will focus on initiatives including technological innovation and shipyard infrastructure optimisation, as well as developing the naval sustainment industrial base and workforce.

To accelerate capability advancement at Fleet Base East, the companies have completed preliminary feasibility studies and reviews of Australia’s existing naval sustainment and support operations, workforce development and optimisation, as well as upskilling and mentoring programs.

Max Kufner, VP above-water systems, Thales Australia & New Zealand said: 'This partnership will help deliver greater integration of platform and infrastructure through digitisation and automation of the maritime sustainment environment, which is necessary to increase the readiness, availability and performance of RAN fleets and assets.'

The announcement comes in the week full details of the AUKUS submarine programme involving the UK, US and Australia were revealed.