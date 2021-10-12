To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia courts Romeo after divorcing Taipan

12th October 2021 - 03:02 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia is set to receive an additional dozen MH-60R naval helicopters from the US. (Gordon Arthur)

Australia is expanding its fleet of naval helicopters, consolidating upon the MH-60R as its platform of choice.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) plans to expand its inventory of Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, as revealed by a notification published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 8 October.

Australia is seeking 12 additional Romeos plus associated equipment and training via the Foreign Military Sales route for an overall price tag of $985 million.

The RAN already has 24 MH-60R Seahawks (the last delivered in September 2016), so this represents a 50% increase in fleet size. Existing Seahawks are operated by No. 725 and No. 816 Squadrons at HMAS Albatross near Nowra.

As the navy will be gaining …

More from Air Warfare

