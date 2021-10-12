Australia courts Romeo after divorcing Taipan

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) plans to expand its inventory of Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, as revealed by a notification published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 8 October.

Australia is seeking 12 additional Romeos plus associated equipment and training via the Foreign Military Sales route for an overall price tag of $985 million.

The RAN already has 24 MH-60R Seahawks (the last delivered in September 2016), so this represents a 50% increase in fleet size. Existing Seahawks are operated by No. 725 and No. 816 Squadrons at HMAS Albatross near Nowra.

As the navy will be gaining …