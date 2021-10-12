Australia courts Romeo after divorcing Taipan

Valor v Defiant X: Who will win?
At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Bell and Sikorsky about their advanced concepts that are designed to meet future US Army FLRAA requirements.
The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) plans to expand its inventory of Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, as revealed by a notification published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 8 October.
Australia is seeking 12 additional Romeos plus associated equipment and training via the Foreign Military Sales route for an overall price tag of $985 million.
The RAN already has 24 MH-60R Seahawks (the last delivered in September 2016), so this represents a 50% increase in fleet size. Existing Seahawks are operated by No. 725 and No. 816 Squadrons at HMAS Albatross near Nowra.
As the navy will be gaining …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Bell and Sikorsky about their advanced concepts that are designed to meet future US Army FLRAA requirements.
New three-rocket prototype launcher goes on display at AUSA 2021.
South Korean-made Searchlight Drone platform can be used for EO/IR reconnaissance, logistics operations, surveillance patrol, object tracking and warfighting experiments.
W2MPIR is designed to swamp layered air defence systems.
Elbit Systems will equip US Army Apache helicopters with their IHADSS as part of a $76 million contract.
Modular open systems approach (MOSA) components are currently being tested on a simulator ahead of flight tests in early 2022.