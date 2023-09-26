To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Northrop Grumman awarded $705 million contract for USAF’s new strike missile capability

Northrop Grumman awarded $705 million contract for USAF’s new strike missile capability

26th September 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

SiAW will be developed over the next three years. (Image: Northrop Grumman)

The USAF has selected Northrop Grumman to develop and test the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW), a new air-to-ground weapon system, for fifth-generation aircraft and beyond.

Northrop Grumman’s SiAW builds on the company’s weapons systems design, development and production knowledge in an effort to deliver on the air force’s digital engineering priorities and accelerate capability for the users.

During the next 36 months, Northrop Grumman will further develop the weapon, conduct platform integration and complete the flight test programme for rapid prototyping in preparation for rapid fielding.

SiAW is an air-to-ground weapon that will provide strike capability to defeat rapidly relocatable targets as part of an enemy’s anti-access/area denial environment. The missile design features open architecture interfaces that will allow for rapid subsystem upgrades to field enhanced capabilities.

Related Articles

USAF begins search to provide F-35A with more punch

Northrop Grumman looks to evolve AARGM-ER for Stand-in Attack Weapon edge

This phase 2 development is a continuation of the USAF requirement for this first-of-its-kind Middle Tier Acquisition large weapon programme focused on digital engineering, open system architecture and agility. The Air Force is targeting an initial operational capability by 2026.

Phase 2 consists of Phase 2.1 which concludes with a guided vehicle flight test and Phase 2.2 which concludes with three additional flight tests and the delivery of SiAW leave-behind prototype missiles and test assets.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us