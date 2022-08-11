FADEA rolls out new indigenously made IA-63 Pampa III aircraft for Argentine Air Force
State-run manufacturer Fábrica Argentina de Aviones (FADEA) announced on 11 August that it has delivered a new IA-63 Pampa III trainer/light attack aircraft to the Argentine Air Force.
The aircraft is in the Block II configuration that features a ‘state-of-the-art technological update, which significantly improves flight analysis capabilities through the incorporation of virtual training software and a communication system between aircraft’, FADEA added.
The new aircraft will be assigned to the 6th Air Brigade of the Argentine Air Force, based at Tandil Military Air Base in Buenos Aires province.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Argentine Air Force requires 40 IA-63 Pampa aircraft, with an estimated unit price of $10 million.
