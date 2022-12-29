Argentina receives the last modernised C-130 Hercules
The Argentine Air Force has been increasing efforts to improve its fleet and received its last modernised C-130 Hercules. The delivery ceremony of the fifth upgraded aircraft was conducted on 23 December in the facilities of the state-owned company FAdeA.
The modernisation of the five units of the aircraft was conducted by FAdeA with the resources of the National Defence Fund (FONDEF in Spanish).
A press release issued by the Argentine MoD noted that the improvements added to the C-130 will enable the air force to operate this system for at least 20 years.
The upgrading process included modernising the navigation, communications, alert, surveillance, night vision and CSAR capacities. It also comprised the digitisation of the fuel and electronic propeller control systems.
More from Air Warfare
-
Pentagon orders 26 TH-73A Thrasher helicopters
The DoD has awarded Leonardo AgustaWestland Philadelphia a $110.5 million firm-fixed-price modification to the previous contract for the US Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS).
-
First AW169 helicopter arrives in Austria
The AW169M LUH helicopters will replace Austria's ageing fleet of Alouette III aircraft.
-
Babcock wins French air base ground support equipment contract
Babcock considers France an important market and the newly awarded support contract marks its first step towards supporting the French Armed Forces.
-
UPDATED: FCAS is ‘on the way to first flight’, says Airbus
The Franco-German Future Combat Air System programme is moving onto Phase 1B, where Dassault, Airbus, Indra and Eumet will develop a demonstrator.
-
Three air forces to double F16 jets' smart weapon carriage capability
The air forces of Bahrain, Jordan and Morocco will receive BRU-57/A weapon release units to double the amount of smart bombs their F-16 jets can carry.