Argentina receives the last modernised C-130 Hercules

The Argentine Air Force has been increasing efforts to improve its fleet and received its last modernised C-130 Hercules. The delivery ceremony of the fifth upgraded aircraft was conducted on 23 December in the facilities of the state-owned company FAdeA.

The modernisation of the five units of the aircraft was conducted by FAdeA with the resources of the National Defence Fund (FONDEF in Spanish).

A press release issued by the Argentine MoD noted that the improvements added to the C-130 will enable the air force to operate this system for at least 20 years.

The upgrading process included modernising the navigation, communications, alert, surveillance, night vision and CSAR capacities. It also comprised the digitisation of the fuel and electronic propeller control systems.