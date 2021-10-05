Argentina evaluates fast jet options

After more than five years without supersonic aircraft, the Argentinian MoD has allocated $664 million of its 2022 budget to acquire 12 new fighters for the national air force.

Although the country initially intended to purchase Chinese/Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III jets, it reconsidered and is currently analysing five options.

Capt Hernán Bornices, spokesperson for the Argentinian Air Force, confirmed to Shephard that the project is currently in its early stages, and a comparative study has been carried out.

As he explained, the five options were put under analysis regardless of the country of origin, with the aim being to evaluate …