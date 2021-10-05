To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Argentina evaluates fast jet options

5th October 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Argentina lost its supersonic capacity in 2015 after retiring its fleet of Mirage jets. (Photo: Argentinian MoD)

Buenos Aires initially intended to purchase Chinese/Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters, but is now analysing five alternative options.

After more than five years without supersonic aircraft, the Argentinian MoD has allocated $664 million of its 2022 budget to acquire 12 new fighters for the national air force.

Although the country initially intended to purchase Chinese/Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III jets, it reconsidered and is currently analysing five options.

Capt Hernán Bornices, spokesperson for the Argentinian Air Force, confirmed to Shephard that the project is currently in its early stages, and a comparative study has been carried out.

As he explained, the five options were put under analysis regardless of the country of origin, with the aim being to evaluate …

