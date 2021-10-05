Argentina evaluates fast jet options

Australia on prowl for replacement Growler
Australia is to replace a Growler lost in an accident three years ago.
After more than five years without supersonic aircraft, the Argentinian MoD has allocated $664 million of its 2022 budget to acquire 12 new fighters for the national air force.
Although the country initially intended to purchase Chinese/Pakistani JF-17 Thunder Block III jets, it reconsidered and is currently analysing five options.
Capt Hernán Bornices, spokesperson for the Argentinian Air Force, confirmed to Shephard that the project is currently in its early stages, and a comparative study has been carried out.
As he explained, the five options were put under analysis regardless of the country of origin, with the aim being to evaluate …
The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to produce their AGM-88G AARGM-ER.
Japan's navy will adopt the Seahawk-based SH-60L helicopter as its successor to the current SH-60K fleet.
Agreement sealed by Kongsberg subsidiary KAMS covers delivery of parts for more than 50 aircraft under Lot 15-17 of the F-35 programme.
USAF enlists RE2 Robotics to provide autonomous systems
BAE Systems has secured a ten-year sustainment and technical support contract from the USAF for a missile warning system.