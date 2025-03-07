To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Anduril to supply loitering munitions to Ukraine with UK funding

7th March 2025 - 12:12 GMT | by Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Altius-700M loitering munition is designed for use against armoured vehicles. (Photo: Anduril)

Since July 2024, the UK Government has provided more than £5.26 billion in support to Ukraine, including £3 billion in annual military aid and a £2.26 billion loan for defence spending. The latest deal will see Anduril supply Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions.

Anglo-American defence company Anduril has been awarded a £30 million (US$39 million) contract from the UK government for Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions which will be supplied to Ukraine.

The deal follows a meeting of world leaders in London last week, when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and allies agreed to boost support for Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, said “the UK is continuing to show leadership in securing a lasting peace for Ukraine”.

Related Articles

USSOCOM orders undisclosed ALTIUS variant

Altius 700 air-launched UAV completes first successful flight demonstration

USMC narrows down field for light loitering munition requirement

Healey added: “We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression.

“The UK has already provided more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which have proved vital in disrupting Russian troop advances and targeting positions behind the front line.”

In January, it was announced that 30,000 drones will be sent to Ukraine by the international Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by the UK and Latvia.

The number of Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions to be provided was not disclosed but in June 2024, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency approved the potential sale of up to 291 ALTIUS 600-M-V loitering munitions to Taiwan for $300 million. With an estimated unit price of $1.03 million the order could be for about 30 munitions.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

ALTIUS-600M (Ukraine Aid) [US]

Altius 600M & Altius 700M (Ukraine Aid) [UK]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

ALTIUS-700 / ALTIUS-700M

ALTIUS-600 / ALTIUS-600M

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us