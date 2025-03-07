Anduril to supply loitering munitions to Ukraine with UK funding

Anglo-American defence company Anduril has been awarded a £30 million (US$39 million) contract from the UK government for Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions which will be supplied to Ukraine.

The deal follows a meeting of world leaders in London last week, when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and allies agreed to boost support for Ukraine.

UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, said “the UK is continuing to show leadership in securing a lasting peace for Ukraine”.

Healey added: “We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression.

“The UK has already provided more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which have proved vital in disrupting Russian troop advances and targeting positions behind the front line.”

In January, it was announced that 30,000 drones will be sent to Ukraine by the international Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by the UK and Latvia.

The number of Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions to be provided was not disclosed but in June 2024, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency approved the potential sale of up to 291 ALTIUS 600-M-V loitering munitions to Taiwan for $300 million. With an estimated unit price of $1.03 million the order could be for about 30 munitions.

