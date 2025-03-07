Anduril to supply loitering munitions to Ukraine with UK funding
Anglo-American defence company Anduril has been awarded a £30 million (US$39 million) contract from the UK government for Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions which will be supplied to Ukraine.
The deal follows a meeting of world leaders in London last week, when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and allies agreed to boost support for Ukraine.
UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, said “the UK is continuing to show leadership in securing a lasting peace for Ukraine”.
Related Articles
USSOCOM orders undisclosed ALTIUS variant
Altius 700 air-launched UAV completes first successful flight demonstration
USMC narrows down field for light loitering munition requirement
Healey added: “We are determined to achieve a secure, lasting peace in Ukraine, which means putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position to prevent any return to Russian aggression.
“The UK has already provided more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which have proved vital in disrupting Russian troop advances and targeting positions behind the front line.”
In January, it was announced that 30,000 drones will be sent to Ukraine by the international Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by the UK and Latvia.
The number of Altius-600M and Altius-700M loitering munitions to be provided was not disclosed but in June 2024, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency approved the potential sale of up to 291 ALTIUS 600-M-V loitering munitions to Taiwan for $300 million. With an estimated unit price of $1.03 million the order could be for about 30 munitions.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
ALTIUS-600M (Ukraine Aid) [US]
Altius 600M & Altius 700M (Ukraine Aid) [UK]
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Air Warfare
-
Will tomorrow’s US Air Force fleet be pilotless?
The US Air Force has been showing an increasing interest in adding trusted uncrewed capabilities to its aircraft inventory.
-
Boeing delivers last Apache AH-64E Guardian attack helicopter to British Army
The helicopters have been remanufactured using common parts from the British Army AH-64 MkI fleet with the 17 not being converted going for a range of uses such as engineering, ground handling and other training.
-
Initial flight testing completed of LRASM anti-ship missile on F-35
The AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) is a precision-guided, anti-ship standoff missile based on the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER). It is being developed to meet US requirements and in 2020 the sale was approved to Australia of up to 200 LRASM for an estimated cost of US$990 million.
-
Aselsan conducts live-fire test of Gözde guidance kit with F-16 aircraft
The test is a first for the kit, developed via a partnership between Aselsan and Tübitak SAGE, to hit a high-speed moving target.