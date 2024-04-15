To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USMC narrows down field for light loitering munition requirement

15th April 2024 - 18:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

AeroVironment is offering its Switchblade 300 Block 20 to meet the USMC's OPV-L requirement. (Image: AeroVironment)

The US Marine Corps selected a team of UVision and Mistral to meet a requirement for Organic Precision Fires Mounted (OPF-M) loitering munition in 2021. It has now awarded contracts for the soldier carried light (OPF-L) version after the success of similar systems in Ukraine highlighted the potential for such weapons.

The US Marine Corps (USMC) has awarded contracts to three companies – AeroVironment, Anduril Industries and Teledyne FLIR Defense – for the development of small loitering munitions in deals which could be total as much as US$289 million.

The contracts were for the build, test, support and delivery of a non-developmental item loitering munition system designed to provide dismounted marines in the infantry rifle squad with precision-strike capability against adversaries beyond the line of sight.

The OPF-L will be man-packable and consist of the loitering munition, related ground control station, training simulator and ancillary equipment needed to support the technology, according to the

