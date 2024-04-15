USMC narrows down field for light loitering munition requirement

The US Marine Corps (USMC) has awarded contracts to three companies – AeroVironment, Anduril Industries and Teledyne FLIR Defense – for the development of small loitering munitions in deals which could be total as much as US$289 million.

The contracts were for the build, test, support and delivery of a non-developmental item loitering munition system designed to provide dismounted marines in the infantry rifle squad with precision-strike capability against adversaries beyond the line of sight.

The OPF-L will be man-packable and consist of the loitering munition, related ground control station, training simulator and ancillary equipment needed to support the technology, according to the