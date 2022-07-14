USSOCOM orders undisclosed ALTIUS variant

Anduril subsidiary Area-I will supply US Special Forces Command (USSOCOM) with an undisclosed variant of the Agile-Launch Tactically-Integrated Unmanned System (ALTIUS) air-launched UAV, under a new $30.5 million Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract.

The contract from the USSOCOM Aviation Integration Directorate Contracting Office covers ‘mission system payloads, training, logistics support, engineering services, test and test support services, and other sustainment and development services’, the DoD noted on 13 July.

Most of the work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed by July 2027.

Altius has developed multiple variants of ALTIUS in various sizes to date, such as the ALTIUS-500, ALTIUS-600 and ALTIUS-900.

The US Army in 2020 conducted successful tests of an ALTIUS-600 with the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to support the Air Launched Effects initiative.