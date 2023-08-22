Airbus wins US Army UH-72A Lakota upgrade contract

These upgrades will allow the UH-72A Lakota medium-sized helicopter to conduct day and night operations by providing an advanced moving map, enhanced digital interfaces, new monitors, an airborne mission management system and other improvements.

‘This award provides pilots with significantly increased functionality and capability to carry out today’s demanding missions, further enhancing the Lakota’s value as an ISR asset for the National Guard,’ said Scott Tumpak, VP of the military line of business at Airbus US Space and Defense.

In 2006, the US Army selected a version of the medium-sized, twin-engine H145, designated the UH-72A Lakota, to meet its requirement for a new Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) to replace most remaining UH-1s and OH-58A/Cs in US Army and Army National Guard service.

By early 2018, the army had received more than 400 UH-72As, the majority built at the company's Columbus, Mississippi, facility. In 2014, Thailand became the first export customer.

The UH-72A is available in multiple configurations and is a key component of the US Army’s Aviation Restructuring Initiative and the primary rotary-wing trainer for the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the US Army currently has nearly 500 Lakota helicopters in its inventory.