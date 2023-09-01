Aeronautics wins order for Orbiter loitering munitions

The deal was stated by the company as worth $40 million and while the number of systems was not disclosed, Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit cost at about $115,000 per Orbiter, meaning the number of systems is possibly more than 340.

The only currently known customer is Azerbaijan which, according to the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), operated 80 Orbiter 1K loitering munitions in 2020.

The Orbiter 1K is a UAS and loitering munition with the same structure as the Orbiter 2 but with a warhead with kinetic force. Given a specific waypoint, the loitering Orbiter 1K can detect and destroy a moving or stationary target.

The system can also operate based on a given area range. Aeronautics used the 2015 Paris Air Show to publicly unveil the Orbiter 1K.

While not mentioning the war in Ukraine or any specific conflict, Dan Slasky, president and CEO of Aeronautics Group, commented: ‘Recent conflicts around the world have emphasised the pressing need for the diverse and battle-proven solutions Aeronautics has to offer.’