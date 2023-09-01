To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Aeronautics wins order for Orbiter loitering munitions

1st September 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Aeronautics' Orbiter 1k has been sold to an undisclosed customer. (Image: Aeronautics)

Aeronautics has secured a significant contract to supply its Orbiter 1K loitering munition UAS to a undisclosed international customer.

The deal was stated by the company as worth $40 million and while the number of systems was not disclosed, Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit cost at about $115,000 per Orbiter, meaning the number of systems is possibly more than 340.

The only currently known customer is Azerbaijan which, according to the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), operated 80 Orbiter 1K loitering munitions in 2020.

The Orbiter 1K is a UAS and loitering munition with the same structure as the Orbiter 2 but with a warhead with kinetic force. Given a specific waypoint, the loitering Orbiter 1K can detect and destroy a moving or stationary target.

Related Articles

Paris Air Show: Orbiter 1K loitering UAV unveiled

Paris Air Show: Orbiter 1K fully operational by year end

The system can also operate based on a given area range. Aeronautics used the 2015 Paris Air Show to publicly unveil the Orbiter 1K.

While not mentioning the war in Ukraine or any specific conflict, Dan Slasky, president and CEO of Aeronautics Group, commented: ‘Recent conflicts around the world have emphasised the pressing need for the diverse and battle-proven solutions Aeronautics has to offer.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us