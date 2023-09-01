Aeronautics wins order for Orbiter loitering munitions
The deal was stated by the company as worth $40 million and while the number of systems was not disclosed, Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit cost at about $115,000 per Orbiter, meaning the number of systems is possibly more than 340.
The only currently known customer is Azerbaijan which, according to the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), operated 80 Orbiter 1K loitering munitions in 2020.
The Orbiter 1K is a UAS and loitering munition with the same structure as the Orbiter 2 but with a warhead with kinetic force. Given a specific waypoint, the loitering Orbiter 1K can detect and destroy a moving or stationary target.
The system can also operate based on a given area range. Aeronautics used the 2015 Paris Air Show to publicly unveil the Orbiter 1K.
While not mentioning the war in Ukraine or any specific conflict, Dan Slasky, president and CEO of Aeronautics Group, commented: ‘Recent conflicts around the world have emphasised the pressing need for the diverse and battle-proven solutions Aeronautics has to offer.’
More from Air Warfare
-
Austria to install pilot breath monitor on Typhoon fighter jets to provide hypoxia warning
Insta has collaborated with the Austrian Air Force to equip its Eurofighter Typhoons with the IPBAM hypoxia early warning system, improving pilot safety.
-
Germany adds artificial intelligence backbone to FCAS next-generation fighter jet
A consortium of Helsing and Rohde & Schwarz has been selected by the German BAAINBw defence procurement agency to deliver an artificial intelligence (AI) backbone for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) sixth-generation fighter jet.
-
RTX awarded $7 million DoD funding for GhostEye MR radar development
Raytheon has been awarded $7 million to advance the development and assessment of the GhostEye medium-range (MR) radar, enhancing air defence capabilities with its 360° surveillance and fire control sensor.